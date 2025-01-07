‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Scores Post-AFC Championship Episode

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is starting off the new year with a major mixup. For the first time ever, the CBS late night show will air a new episode after the AFC Championship game.

At the moment, it’s unknown which two teams will face off in the Atlantic Football Conference Championship. The Jan. 26 game will be available to watch on CBS starting at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Paramount+. The game will be followed by the premiere of CBS’ newest drama, “Watson,” starring Morris Chestnut as the literary doctor. This take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved characters takes place a year after the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of his nemesis, Moriarty. This is the second CBS series to adapt Doyle’s work after “Elementary.”

Colbert’s episode will then begin at 11:35 p.m. ET. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+. “Watson” and “The Late Show” will then serve as the kickoff for CBS’ 2025 winter slate of programming. Guests for the special Sunday night episode will be announced at a later time.

Though this is Colbert’s first time hosting an episode of “The Late Show” after the AFC Championship, it’s not his first time hosting after a major NFL game. “The Late Show” broadcasted episodes after the Super Bowl on four different occasions: in 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2024.

“The Late Show” is produced by The Late Show Inc. and CBS Studios in association with Spartina Productions. Colbert serves as an executive producer alongside Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.