As “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” returns to screens following the resolution of the WGA strike, the late-night show will feature guests including John Oliver and Bob Odenkirk, among others.

The program’s first show back since the onset of the writers’ strike in May will feature Neil deGrasse Tyson as Colbert’s guest, along with a performance by Louis Cato.

Next up, on Tuesday Oct. 3, fellow late night host Oliver will join the show after participating in the “Strike Force Five” podcast with Colbert, alongside fellow hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers. Boygenius will take the stage for the Tuesday performance.

CNN anchor and TV personality Anderson Cooper will join Colbert on the Wednesday episode, during which Japanese Breakfast will perform. On Thursday, Odenkirk will take the stage.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is among the late night shows gearing up to resume production after the WGA strike, with “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” returning Sunday while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” all return on Monday.

As the hosts announced the return of the respective series earlier this week, the crew said goodbye to the “Strike Force Five” podcast, which was inspired by the informal Zoom meetings the late-night hosts participated in at the onset of the WGA strike in May.

While the end of the WGA strike earlier this week enabled late night shows and daytime talk shows that staff WGA employees to return to production, the lingering SAG-AFTRA strike still puts some barriers on what can be discussed on late night television. Striking actors are prohibited from discussing or promoting any TV or film projects — past, present or future — that were or will be produced by a struck studio.

In simple terms, viewers shouldn’t expect Odenkirk to speak about filming “Better Call Saul,” or any future acting involvements.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” premieres Monday through Friday at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.