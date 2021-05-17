‘The Lost Symbol’ Trailer: Robert Langdon Finds an ‘Ancient Portal’ Under the Capitol (Video)

NBCUniversal released the first trailer for its forthcoming Dan Brown series “The Lost Symbol” during the company’s 2021 upfront presentation on Monday, sharing a first look at Ashley Zukerman as the famed fictional symbologist from “The Da Vinci Code.”

Based on Brown’s novel of the same name, the series follows Robert Langdon as he is pulled into a series of deadly puzzles and uncovers a chilling conspiracy after his mentor is kidnapped. Valorie Curry (“Blair Witch”), Sumalee Montano (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), Rick Gonzalez (“Arrow”), Eddie Izzard (“Ocean’s Thirteen”) and Beau Knapp (“Seven Seconds”) also star.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie are writers and executive producers on the series, which was originally developed at NBC before moving to the streaming service back in March.

“The Lost Symbol,” published in 2009, is the third in Brown’s Robert Langdon series, following “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons.”

The series hails from CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television. In addition to Dworkin and Beattie, executive producers on the series include Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp also executive producing.