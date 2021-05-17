‘Dr Death': Joshua Jackson Is a ‘Sociopath’ Surgeon in First Trailer (Video)

The first trailer for Peacock’s “Dr. Death” is here, featuring Joshua Jackson as “either the most incompetent surgeon… or a sociopath.”

The limited series is based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name and tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a charismatic Dallas surgeon with a flourishing neurosurgery practice — and a growing list of patients who come in for routine spinal surgeries and leave permanently maimed or dead.

As the bodies under Duntsch’s care pile up, fellow surgeons Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. According to the series logline, “‘Dr. Death’ explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.”

“Duntsch is never going to stop on his own,” Baldwin’s Henderson says at one point in the trailer. “We have to protect the public and suspend his license.” That’s immediately followed by Jackson’s Duntsch threatening, “You take my license in Texas, there’s an entire world out there.”

“Dr. Death” features an all-female directing team, including Maggie Kiley (“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” “Riverdale”), who will also executive produce the first two episodes, Jennifer Morrison (“One of Us is Lying,” “Euphoria”) and So Yong Kim (“Lovesong,” “Grand Army”).

“Dr. Death” is executive produced by Patrick Macmanus (“The Girl from Plainville”) via his Littleton Road Productions banner, and under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Macmanus also serves as showrunner. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

“Dr. Death” will premiere on NBCU’s streaming service, Peacock, this summer. Check out the official trailer here and above.