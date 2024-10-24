‘The Masked Singer’ Eliminates a Trailblazer: And Chess Piece Is…

It was Barbie night on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” but unfortunately, not every could stay in a Barbie world at the end of the night.

Well, technically no one could, because themes on “The Masked Singer” are one-night only to begin with. Of course, we just mean that the Fox competition had to send home another contestant.

Naturally, the night included a performance from the show’s resident Ken, the one and only Ken Jeong. And yes, he definitely did sing “I’m Just Ken.” Why the Barbie theme? The show was celebrating the 65th anniversary of the doll. But the focus of the night was Group B, as they competed to continue on to the next round.

In the end, it was Chess Piece that received the fewest votes and was unmasked. There have been a variety of guesses for the singer, with Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thinking it might be Serena Williams, Jeong saying Regina King and Rita Ora suggesting Ashley Graham.

But under that mask was… host, actress and LGBTQ+ activist Laverne Cox.

That means Bluebell, Goo and Wasp will continue on to fight to be the Group B winner. Group A has already been decided, with Buffalos winning those finals.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.