‘Masked Singer': The 10 Most-Watched Celebrity Unmaskings

Who knew Paul Anka was so popular in 2020?

But which celebrity unmaskings have been the show’s most popular? Certainly not Hanson/Russian Dolls this week.

Fox claimed victory in the key adults 18-49 demographic TV ratings for the September 2020-May 2021 season, with “The Masked Singer” paving the way. The imported celebrity-singing competition may skew towards young adults, but its family friendly nature has made “Masked” suitable for viewers of all ages.

TheWrap has the Top 10 “Masked Singer” episodes below, ranked by total viewers. (We could have ranked them by ratings performances in young-adult demo, but there would have been multiple ties.)

Rapper Lil Wayne’s massive Nielsen numbers came directly following Super Bowl LIV. That was the show’s Season 3 premiere episode.

Click here to see how “The Masked Singer’s” Season 3 premiere ranks, historically, among all the other post-Super Bowl shows. It just barely missed matching “The Practice’s” audience from 20 years prior. (So long ago, ABC was still in the Super Bowl rotation.)

Since the Super Bowl is always the most-watched TV show (and by a huge margin) on the planet, the big game provides the largest lead-in of the year. Networks sometimes use that opportunity to launch new shows — like CBS did with Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” this February — at other times to expose new audiences to existing programming.

The T-Pain, Gladys Knight and Donny Osmond reveals came during Fox’s Season 1 finale, which was a double episode. T-Pain was crowned the Season 1 winner.

Paul Anka’s Season 4 elimination came during a special Thanksgiving episode.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was the series premiere episode here in the United States, which makes him forever the first-ever elimination on the stateside version. Congrats?

Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir was eliminated on Fox’s Season 2 premiere.

Wayne Brady, Adrienne Bailon and Chris Daughtry were revealed as the final three on the Season 2 finale. Brady won, and he didn’t even have to choke a mask.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Next week is the Season 5 semifinals with the three-contestant finale set for May 26.