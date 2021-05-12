Ellen DeGeneres Season 18

Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres’ Exit Comes After Years of Daytime Ratings Declines

by | May 12, 2021 @ 10:08 AM
Ending “Ellen” show opens the door for Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her daytime talk show after 2022’s Season 19. That’s good news for (relative) newcomers Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall, who have been nipping at her heels in syndicated TV ratings for the last year or two. Ellen’s fellow syndicated veteran Maury Povich probably won’t be too broken up over her exit either.

Like much of the TV landscape, the “Ellen” ratings have declined for years — but they really started to struggle this season, which kicked off just weeks after production company Warner Bros. fired three of the show’s top producers amid accusations of a toxic workplace and sexual misconduct that tarnished her onscreen persona as a queen of “nice.”

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

