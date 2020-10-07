Ellen DeGeneres’ Ratings Woes Extend Beyond Daytime

Tuesday premiere for NBC primetime series “Ellen’s Game of Games” declined 40% from the previous season

Ellen’s ratings are in trouble, and we’re not just talking about her daytime talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Tuesday’s fourth season premiere of the comic’s primetime NBC series, “Ellen’s Game of Games,” got a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers, a massive 40% drop from from the Season 3 premiere back on Jan. 7, 2020. The show also slipped 19% in total audience, to an average 3.5 million viewers. (“Ellen’s Game of Games” did not air episodes in fall 2019, so this is the only comparison we have.)

Worse, DeGeneres’ long-running daytime talk show is also off to a weak start. Despite a decent start from her season-debut apology episode on Sept. 21, the first full week of the new “Ellen” season sunk 29% in national syndication TV ratings from the comparable five days last September, with a 1.2 household average vs. a 1.7.

She shed more than 650,000 viewers in her first week of the new season compared to the same week last year — with an average audience of 1.7 million that was down a whopping 26%.

That is the worst decline of any of the Top 5 syndicated talk shows, a class that also includes “Dr. Phil,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” “Kelly Clarkson” and “Maury.”

The Sept. 21 episode of “Ellen,” in which DeGeneres acknowledged culture problems behind the scenes at her show, posted a 1.6 rating. The following day had a 1.3, Wednesday got a 1.2, Thursday managed a 1.1 and the Friday episode, guest-hosted by the show’s DJ and new co-executive producer Stephen “Twitch” Boss, settled for a 0.9 rating.

We’ll note here that the “Ellen” declines from Premiere Week 2019 to Premiere Week 2020 are even more dramatic — so we’re being conservative here out of an abundance of fairness. The typical way to compare syndicated seasons is to focus on the same calendar week, which is normally not an issue. In this COVID-19 year, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” like so many other series, returned a few weeks later than it ordinarily would have.

If you’re looking for any semblance of optimism, Premiere Week 2020 performed better than “Ellen” reruns did in the summer, when the long-running talk show settled for new series lows. That was right around the same time that reports of the “toxic” work environment made headlines.

DeGeneres’ on-air mea culpa on the Warner Bros.-produced syndicated talk series on Sept. 21 may have boosted ratings a bit, but the message as delivered was not a hit with everyone.

WarnerMedia’s investigation into multiple accusations of workplace and sexual misconduct, as first reported by BuzzFeed News, resulted in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” removing three of its top producers: Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

In a memo to staff back in July, DeGeneres said she was “disappointed” to learn that employees felt mistreated while working on her show and committed herself to “ensuring this does not happen again.”

Sean Hayes -- In a spontaneous game of "The Battle of the Gays," DeGeneres and the "Will & Grace" star one-upped each other with digs about the other's career. It began with Hayes calling DeGeneres "Helen," whi... Warner Bros. Dakota Johnson – When DeGeneres asked the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress why she wasn't invited to her celeb-studded 30th birthday party, Johnson said, “Actually no. That’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invite... Warner Bros. Michelle Obama -- The former first lady proved she has a great sense of humor when she appeared on "Ellen" and gifted here with a bottle of Metamucil, saying, "something to keep you flowing." Before the Obamas ... Warner Bros. Katy Perry – DeGeneres had another memory lapse when she forgot that the "Smile" singer had been married to actor Russell Brand. Perry looked surprised when the host asked, "Were you [married]?" Perry whispered... Warner Bros. Justin Timberlake – In a 2016 appearance on "Ellen," Timberlake joked about her tequila-influenced flub of the lyrics to his song, "Can't Stop the Feeling." She, apparently, loves that song, and after having a ... Warner Bros. Hasan Minhaj -- Within a minute of sitting down with DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian and political commentator best known for his Netflix show "Patriot Act" corrected her pronunciation of his name. "At Starbuc... Warner Bros. Blake Shelton -- When "The Voice" judge appeared on "Ellen," she told the story of how she gave Jennifer Lopez a clock with a photo of her and A-Rod kissing on it, so she could remind him "the clock is ticking,... Warner Bros. Giada De Laurentiis – In a cooking segment on "Ellen," the Food Network's popular chef was trying to show DeGeneres and Nicole Kidman how to make arancini balls -- an Italian snack of risotto coated in flour, b... Warner Bros. Wendy Williams -- The two daytime talk show queens had a bit of a clash in 2013 when Williams first appeared on "Ellen," when the comedian called her mean and asked if she had ever gotten in trouble by speaking... Warner Bros. Justin Bieber -- DeGeneres put the "Yummy" singer on the spot when she interrogated him about a paparazzi photo that showed him naked on the balcony of a Bora Bora hotel, with a female seen sitting inside. She ... Warner Bros. Taylor Swift -- The "Cardigan" singer's love life is frequently the topic of the tabloids, and DeGeneres pretty much jumped on that bandwagon during one stop Swift made on the show. DeGeneres asked who her 2012... Warner Bros. Mark Ruffalo -- A photo of DeGeneres attending a football game with former president George W. Bush and her defense of their friendship started a firestorm on social media. "Just because I don’t agree with someone on ... Getty Piers Morgan -- Another photo got DeGeneres in hot water, this one was of the talk show host wishing Katy Perry happy birthday by tweeting a picture of herself appearing to ogle Perry's breasts. The caption to the pho... Getty Kathy Griffin – The outspoken comedian got defensive when DeGeneres decided against paying tribute to Joan Rivers after her death because she thought Rivers' humor was mean-spirited. Griffin, in turn, called DeGeneres... Getty NikkieTutorials – The makeup artist, YouTube celebrity and beauty influencer said on the Dutch talk show "De Wereld Draait Door" that her experience as a guest on "The Ellen Show" was not a pleasant one. She sa... Warner Bros. Brad Garrett – As rumblings of a toxic workplace environment behind-the-scenes on "The Ellen Show" surfaced and after DeGeneres made a public apology, the "Everybody Loves Raymond" actor spoke out about his experience... Getty Lea Thompson – The "Back to the Future" actress backed Garrett's assessment of the environment at the talk show and that DeGeneres herself was the cause of it. Responding to Garrett's tweet, Thompson replied simply, "... Getty Kevin T. Porter -- Comedian Kevin T. Porter put his money where his mouth is when it comes to disdain he has for DeGeneres. He tweeted, "Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always t... Getty

