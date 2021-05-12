Ellen DeGeneres to End Talk Show Next Year After 19 Seasons

Ellen DeGeneres has decided to end her talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” next year, bringing its run to a close with Season 19.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres, who is about to conclude Season 18 of “Ellen,” told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

Representatives for DeGeneres, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Ellen” studio Warner Bros. TV did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

According to THR, DeGeneres told her staff about her decision to end the show on Tuesday. She plans to discuss the news in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday’s episode of “Ellen.”

The Daily Mail was first to report the news that DeGeneres would be ending her talk show in 2022, with a source telling the website, “She’s promised one more season after this one and will exit at the end of the 2021/2022 season – the 19th season of the show. The ratings have tanked and have been truly appalling this year and Ellen knows her time is up.”

More to come…