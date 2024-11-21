‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals a Former Nickelodeon Star: And Ice King Is…

It was “Miley Cyrus Night” on The Masked Singer this week, and ironically, one contestant got slimed. No, not literally. We just mean that it was a former Nickelodeon star that got sent home.

The night saw the remaining Group C singers compete to move forward, beginning the night with a group performance of “Party In The USA.” From there, they each performed their own take on one of the former Disney Channel star’s songs, including “Used To Be Young,” “Midnight Sky,” “Wrecking Ball” and “When I Look At You.”

Like we said though, it was a former Nickelodeon star that got unmasked in the end. Sadly, it was Ice King that got left in the cold and eliminated from the show. So, who was under the mask?

It’s probably going to take some time to realign after performing on “The Masked Singer,” as he was revealed to be none other than Drake Bell.

As he explained in his audio clue on the show, Bell wanted to use “The Masked Singer” as “an ice breaker, to bring the focus back to what I love most, singing! And it’s nice to be able to ease my way back into music behind this mask.”

Bell’s elimination comes on the heels of saying goodbye to Macaron last week, who was revealed to be famed surfer and writer Bethany Hamilton.

The competition is winding down, but the Golden Mask is still anyone’s to take. That said, we now know when the next season of “The Masked Singer” will return, with Fox announcing a February premiere for Season 13.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.