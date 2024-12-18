‘The Masked Singer’ Finale: Who Are the Buffalos? Ken Jeong Has a Whole Lot of Guesses | Exclusive Video

The “Masked Singer” season finale is here, bringing a showdown between the Wasp and Buffalos, and a promise to unmask them all. So it’s time for one last round of guessing.

And, when it comes to the Buffalos, panelist Ken Jeong has plenty of ideas. In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the finale episode, host Nick Cannon asks Jeong to take everyone on a journey with his guesses for the trio under the masks, and the doctor delivers.

“All right, so the poison jar and Mo-Town clue led me to Bell, Biv and Devoe, natch,” Jeong says. “Now, the cowboy clues led me to ‘Ghetto Cowboy’ themselves, Bone, Thugs and Harmony, and yes, that is their given legal names.”

But Jeong isn’t done just yet. He has one more option for who the Buffalos might be.

“Hear me out. But now, we’re talking about the Babyface connection for Tony, Toni, and, oh, I don’t know Toné, because Babyface wrote and performed with them!” he finished.

Meanwhile, panelist Rita Ora goes on a different journey for her guesses.

“Bear with me gang, because I went everywhere. I went from Earth, Wind and Fire — I know!” she says as the audience audibly reacts. “And then I heard about, like, you know, Vegas, and they were saying that they’re rich, rich. And I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ And then I went, Black Eyed Peas, but minus Fergie, maybe she couldn’t make it. I don’t know! She was stuck in traffic. And then I was thinking,’OK, is it somebody like Blackstreet?”

Alas, we won’t know for sure until the unmasking tonight, when we find out if the Buffalos are this season’s winners, or the runners-up. What we do know is that we can expect performances of “When I Was Your Man,” “Somebody That I Used To Know,” “I’m Your Baby Tonight” and “Too Good At Goodbyes.”

“The Masked Singer” season finale airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.