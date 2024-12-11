‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Wasp? Panelists Think Jason Derulo – or Usher | Exclusive Video

The semifinals have arrived for Season 12 of “The Masked Singer,” meaning that whoever advances on Wednesday night has the chance to win the golden mask. So, who might it be? Jason Derulo? Usher?

Those are at least a few of the guesses that the panelists have for who might be under Wasp’s mask, in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode. Take a look in the video, below.

Why are these the names that come to mind? Well, in the clip, the Fox panelists are given a clue showing how one of them is connected to the singer under the Wasp mask. In this case, it’s Robin Thicke, as he receives a friendship bracelet that reads: “Nashville.”

“You know, Robin, I had a blast when we painted the town red in Nashville,” Wasp says. “We had such a good time, do you remember?”

However, it appears Thicke doesn’t actually remember right away, as he searches for the memory. Still, the hint does spark some ideas.

“In the Heights” and “Hamilton” star Anthony Ramos springs to mind first for Thicke, while Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Ken Jeong each guess Jason Derulo and Usher, respectively.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.