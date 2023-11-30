It was disco night on “The Masked Singer” this week, but unfortunately, one contestant did have to boogie on home. That singer was S’more, but don’t worry — he’s hoping for s’more time on the show in the future.

The episode opened with a special performance by the legendary disco band The Trammps, before Group A returned for their final competition. The episode was also supposed to be the first double elimination of the season, but in the final moments of the show, Ken Jeong opted to ring the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell and saved Gazelle from being the second unmasking of the night.

Sadly, S’more was the first to go. After a performance of “That’s The Way (I Like It)” by KC and the Sunshine Band, and guesses from the panel including Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, and Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block, S’more was revealed to be … Ashley Parker Angel.

Jenny McCarthy was the only panelist to correctly guess S’more’s identity, first tossing out his name back on 2000s night. Parker Angel is naturally best known for being a member of the boy band O-Town in the early 2000s.

And while this is the end of the road for S’more, Angel is hoping to be among the future guests that return to the show for special occasions.

“I hope I get to come back and make another. Maybe the S’more gets to come back someday,” he told TheWrap.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.