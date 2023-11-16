It was “Trolls” night on “The Masked Singer” this week and, just like you can’t stop the feeling, you also can’t stop an elimination from coming. So, that meant the end of the road for another contestant — the largest contestant ever, in fact.

Of course, we’re talking about the costume itself, not the man underneath it. Wednesday night’s episode introduced the final wild card, with Cuddle Monster busting out of a cage and the panelists marveling at just how big the monster was.

Panelist Jenny McCarthy immediately noted she was getting vibes that an athlete was under the mask, and in the end, she was right. Because, at the end of the night, Cuddle Monster was revealed to be … Metta Sandiford-Artest, formerly known as Metta World Peace.

Sandiford-Artest is best known for playing 19 seasons in the NBA, and helping the Lakers earn their 2010 championship win.

His choice of performance for the night was “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” from New Kids on the Block, and his voice, along with the clue package, led to guesses including Dennis Rodman, Draymond Green and Shaquille O’Neal.

Now, with Sandiford-Artest out of the running, “The Masked Singer” speeds ever faster toward the final rounds of its season. In total, the Season 10 contestants boasted a combined 40 medals, 33 Grammy nominations, seven Hall of Fame awards, three Lifetime Achievement awards and over 50 tattoos at the start of the season.

Now, it’s time to start recounting what might remain.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.