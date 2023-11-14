It’s “Trolls” night on “The Masked Singer” this week, but uh, Cuddle Monster is definitely much bigger than a troll. In fact, his size is part of what leads panelist Nicole Scherzinger to think former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal might be under the mask.

For those unaware, Cuddle Monster is indeed the largest costume that “The Masked Singer” has ever created for the series. And Shaq is 7-foot-1. But, Scherzinger is basing her guess on more than just his size. She’s using the clues to her advantage as well.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” in the video above.

“I think that Cuddle Monster is someone that we all would love to cuddle with, and I think it’s Shaq!” Scherzinger confidently declares. “I love me some Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq’s put music out, I know, I did a song with him back in the day. Look it up!”

The former “Pussycat Dolls” member teamed up with Shaq back in 2001 for a rendition of Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s 1988 hit “It Takes Two,” which was going to be part of Shaq’s unreleased album “Shaquille O’Neal Presents His Superfriends, Vol. 1.”

Scherzinger also latched onto a pair of boxing gloves in Cuddle Monster’s clue package, reminding folks that Shaq once fought Oscar de la Hoya (though she initially misspoke and said it was Oscar de la Renta, the fashion designer).

It’s unclear who exactly Cuddle Monster is, but the other panelists seemed to support Scherzinger’s guess this time around. We’ll also remind you that the Season 10 contestants boast a combined 40 medals, 33 Grammy nominations, seven Hall of Fame inductions, three lifetime achievement awards and over 50 tattoos.

“The Masked Singer” airs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays on Fox.