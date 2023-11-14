Tom Hiddleston Open to Another MCU Appearance After ‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale: ‘Time Will Tell’

Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Loki” Season 2 finale

Despite recently telling “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that the “Loki” Season 2 finale marks the end of his 14-year journey as the God of Mischief, actor Tom Hiddleston told TheWrap that a potential return down the road is always a possibility.

The “Loki” Season 2 finale certainly marks an endpoint for the character, but Hiddleston said he’s open to another return if the right opportunity arises.

“In the past, I’ve said goodbye to the character and written my thank you notes and been in touch with all the guys at Marvel Studios. And they’ve always said, ‘Feel free to drop by anytime, you’ll always be part of the family.’ And then, a year later, the phone rings with ‘we got an idea’,” the actor told TheWrap. “So I think at this point, I keep an open heart and an open mind. I’m really pleased with where we landed — it feels significant and profound and correct. But time will tell, I suppose.”

Hiddleston debuted as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back when he was 29 years old. In addition to the Marvel Disney+ series, his appearances have included 2011’s “Thor,” 2012’s “The Avengers,” 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” and 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” and 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

In the “Loki” Season 2 finale, now streaming on Disney+, Loki ends up sacrificing himself not only for his friends, but for all the possible timelines and dimensions in the MCU. As a result, he becomes the God of Stories, sitting at the center of Yggdrasil, the World Tree of Norse mythology that gives structure to the universe and supports the 9 realms of existence.

Hiddleston said while filming Loki’s final moments in the finale, he was thinking about his experience as the character throughout the MCU — but particularly the

“I felt moved by the many years that I played the character and, really on those scenes towards the end [of Season 2], the people who co-created the character with me were very alive in my mind. The directors, the writers and the actors — especially probably that first experience on the first Thor movie with Kenneth Branagh and Chris Hemsworth, and Anthony Hopkins and Rene Russo and Idris Elba and Natalie Portman and our screenwriter Don Payne who created such a poignant beginning for Loki,” he said.

“I was very aware of how far the character had come, how much time I had spent playing this character and so it felt very significant in a way that was really helpful. I just felt like I was carrying them all in my heart and that felt useful for the scenes.”

Throughout working on Season 2, Hiddleston said both the cast and production team had “a sense of collective responsibility” to find a “poetic resolution” to the story that connects back to what’s important to all of the characters and the Time Variance Authority. At the core of the Marvel Disney+ series, Hiddleston said, is the excavation of his character’s iconic line: “I am Loki of Asgard and I am burdened with glorious purpose.”

“At the beginning of Season 1, Loki realizes his glorious purpose was completely fraudulent and without meaning and is given a second chance. But also, the TVA reveals that its purpose as an institution was less glorious and benevolent. So in Season 2, everybody is in the dark, everybody is going through a kind of existential crisis and they have to rethink and redefine their sense of purpose and that became almost like a key before a piece of music opens where we were going to play those themes: purpose, belonging, identity,” he said.

“Do we really believe in free will? Are we really in charge of our own story? How do you rewrite your story? You can only know where you’re going if you know where you’ve been. You have to make peace with the past in order to move forward into the future.”

Hiddleston said he feels “very satisfied” by the ending and he hopes audiences are moved by the series and its finale.

“I think I feel very satisfied with where we ended up,” he added. “It was a wonderful experience. It was really thrilling, the experience on set was really alive. So I feel proud of it.”

Both seasons of “Loki” are now streaming on Disney+.