‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale Hits 11.2 Million Viewers on Disney+, Up 3% From Premiere

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of “Loki”

The highly-anticipated finale of “Loki” Season 2 nabbed 11.2 million global views on Disney+ in its first three days, a 3% increase from the premiere episode.

The Marvel series’ second installment, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, had the second most viewed finale on the streaming platform this year – only behind the season three finale of “The Mandalorian,” which aired in April.

Loki’s popularity held steady throughout the season with every episode racking up over 11 million views during their premiere weeks. Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

In the finale, now streaming on Disney+, Loki ends up sacrificing himself not only for his friends, but for all the possible timelines and dimensions in the MCU. As a result, he becomes the God of Stories, sitting at the center of Yggdrasil, the World Tree of Norse mythology that gives structure to the universe and supports the 9 realms of existence.

“It all comes full circle,” Hiddleston recently teased during an appearance on the “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. “It’s the conclusion to Season 2 … It’s also the conclusion to six films, and 12 episodes, and 14 years of my life.”

Hiddleston started in the role of Loki when he was 29 years old and is now 42 years old as of the end of the Marvel Disney+ series’ second season. His other appearances as Loki include 2011’s “Thor,” 2012’s “The Avengers,” 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” and 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” and 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Both seasons of “Loki” are now streaming on Disney+.