‘The Masked Singer’: Meet 2 of Season 13’s Newest Costumes | Exclusive Photos

“The Masked Singer” wrapped up 2024 by crowning Boyz II Men as its season 12 champions, and now, it’s time to meet the next set of competitors. TheWrap can exclusively reveal two of the costumes you’ll meet in season 13: Cherry Blossom and Space Ranger.

Naturally (and very literally), Cherry Blossom is flower-based, though the costume itself isn’t just one giant flower. It’s actually a light pink dress adorned with plant life throughout. Granted, the head of the costume is a flower come to life, but that’s the beauty of the masks, right?

Fox

Meanwhile, Space Ranger is a bit more punny. The costume is not Buzz Lightyear-esque, who was a true space ranger, but rather an alien in a wild west cowboy costume. Get it? Space…ranger? You can check them — because “The Masked Singer” has taught us that it’s impossible to predict the gender of the singer based on the costume — below.

Fox

They join the previously announced cast of characters including Ant, Coral, Paparazzo, Fuzzy Peas and Honey Pot.

You’ll notice that the costumes appear to have a playing card border, each boasting the number 13. Well, that’s because Fox’s hit competition series kicks off its 13th season this February (ironically, the season premieres on the 12th), and the theme is “Lucky 13.”

As always, the show is adding new elements, and this year that includes the character of “Lucky Duck.” The bird “is delightfully mischievous and will pop in throughout the season to offer cheeky and luck-related clues.”

No, Lucky Duck won’t be competing themselves, but they will be unmasked at the end of the season, and may just have a connection to someone on the show.

Once again, “The Masked Singer” will be hosted by Nick Cannon, and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Rita Ora are all returning.

“The Masked Singer” is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Rosie Seitchik, Craig Plestis and Cannon serve as executive producers. Seitchik also serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Munhwa Broadcasting Corp.

“The Masked Singer” Season 13 premieres Feb. 12 on Fox.