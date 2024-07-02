‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 Adds Jeremy Irons in Major Role

Jeremy Irons is joining the cast of “The Morning Show” Season 4. The Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor will play Martin Levy, Alex’s (Jennifer Aniston) father.

The star joins a Season 4 cast that also includes Academy, BAFTA and César Award winner Marion Cotillard. Additionally, Season 4 will star Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Reese Witherspoon.

Throughout his long and storied career, Irons has won an Oscar for 1990’s “Reversal of Fortune,” as well as three Emmys for the 1996 PBS docuseries “The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century,” the 2005 Channel 4 drama “Elizabeth I” and 2013’s National Geographic documentary “Game of Lions.” He’s also won Golden Globes for “Reversal of Fortune” and “Elizabeth I,” a Tony Award for his role in 1984’s “The Real Thing” and has been nominated for two BAFTAs. The acclaimed star is also known for his roles in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Margin Call,” “Lolita” and “Watchmen,” among many others.

The Apple TV+ original recently aired its third season of “The Morning Show,” which broke records for the streamer and has increased in viewership year over year. Season 3 won an AFI Award, a Critics’ Choice Television Award, a Peoples Choice Award and was nominated for two Golden Globes as well as three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“The Morning Show” is developed by Kerry Ehrin. It is executive produced by Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films and by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Media Res also produces the series. Additional executive producers include director Mimi Leder, Michael Ellenberg, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt (“Fosse/Verdon,” “House of Cards”), Micah Schraft and Zander Lehmann. Stoudt has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted TV series.