Blumhouse Sets New ‘Mummy’ Movie From ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director

The next classic monster to get the Blumhouse treatment is The Mummy, with “Evil Dead Rise” filmmaker Lee Cronin set to tackle the iconic character. “The Mummy” will be released on April 17, 2026 by New Line Cinema, but no other details are known.

The Irish-born Cronin most recently directed 2023’s successful horror follow-up “Evil Dead Rise,” a hit for Warner Bros. and New Line on a small budget. His feature debut was the 2019 indie “The Hole in the Ground.”

This new “Mummy” follows Blumhouse’s successful “Invisible Man” redo from Leigh Whannell that was released in 2020 and “Wolf Man,” also from Whannell, which will be released in January. Both of those films took a more scaled down approach to the monsters than previous takes, with “Invisible Man” serving as a horrifying depiction of domestic abuse starring Elisabeth Moss. “Wolf Man,” starring Christopher Abbott, similarly looks smaller scale but still heavy on frights.

This stands in contrast to Universal’s prior approach to its monsters catalogue which got off to an auspicious start with 2017’s “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise. That film, a nearly $200 million action adventure directed by Alex Kurtzman, was intended to kick off an interconnected universe of monsters that would have included Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s monster and Johnny Depp as the Invisible Man. But the critical and commercial failure of “The Mummy” rendered those plans moot, and Universal went back to the drawing board — with Blumhouse’s help.

“The Mummy,” however, will not be a Universal release but is instead set up at New Line Cinema.