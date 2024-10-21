‘The Neighborhood’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

CBS’s hit sitcom “The Neighborhood” returns to primetime Monday night. The neighbors are back to welcome a new member of their community, Marty and Courtney’s baby.

Season 7 picks up as the couple brings home their daughter Daphne from the hospital, and it is all hands on deck. To catch up with the Butlers, you can watch “The Neighborhood” on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s a complete guide for watching the latest season of “The Neighborhood”:

When does “The Neighborhood” premiere?

New episodes of “The Neighborhood” premiere on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is “The Neighborhood” streaming?

You can also watch the episode live on Paramount+ with Showtime or starting Oct. 22 with the basic subscription.

“The Neighborhood” Episode Release Schedule

See the full episode release schedule here:

Episode 1: “Welcome to the Neighborhood, Daphne” – Mon. Oct. 21

Episode 2: “Welcome to the Big Sleep” – Mon. Oct. 28

Episode 3: “Welcome to the Vote” – Mon. Nov. 4

Episode 4: “Welcome to the Great Beyond” – Mon. Nov. 11

Episode 5 – Mon. Nov. 18

Episode 6 – Mon. Nov. 25

Episode 7 – Mon. Dec. 2

Episode 8 – Mon. Dec. 9

Episode 9 – Mon. Dec. 16

Episode 10 – Mon. Dec. 23

What is “The Neighborhood” about?

The CBS original follows Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) and his family’s culture shock since moving to Los Angeles from Michigan. In order to fit into his new neighborhood, Dave befriends his opinionated next door neighbor Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer).

Season 7 will pick up as Calvin’s son Marty and his wife Courtney bring home their new baby Daphne from the hospital.

Who stars in “The Neighborhood”

Cedric the Entertainer (“The Original Kings of Comedy”), Max Greenfield (“New Girl”), Tichina Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”) and Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) will all return for season 7 of “The Neighborhood.”

Watch a sneak peek at the first episode: