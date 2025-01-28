‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Blasts to the Top of Netflix TV Charts With 14 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Night Agent” Season 2 boasted a strong debut on Netflix, topping the streamer’s TV charts with 13.9 million views since its debut on Thursday, Jan. 23. The second installment of the Gabriel Basso-led spy drama hit the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Audiences also caught up with the show’s first season, which landed at No. 4 on the list with 4.9 million views. “The Night Agent” has already been renewed for Season 3.

Spy dramas are resonating with Netflix viewers on all fronts, as the Jamie Foxx/Cameron Diaz-led movie “Back in Action” stayed atop the movies Top 10 list for the second week in a row with 46.8 million views. On the non-English language list, France’s film “Ad Vitam” landed at No. 1 with 8.4 million views. And in anticipation of the Season 2 premiere of “The Recruit,” starring Noah Centineo, the first season made an appearance at No. 10 with 1.7 million views.

Taron Egerton’s hit film “Carry-On” held on to the No. 9 spot on the English films list with 2.7 million views. Plus, Diaz made another appearance with her 2010 action comedy “Knight and Day,” which also stars Tom Cruise, at No. 10 with 2.6 million views.

Romantic comedy series “XO, Kitty” held on to the No. 2 spot on the English TV list with 9.2 million views. Season 1 also made an appearance at No. 5 with 3.8 million views. Meanwhile, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” the movie that started the franchise that spawned “Kitty,” also showed up on the English films list at No. 6 with 3.1 million views.

“XO, Kitty” has not yet been renewed for a third season.

“American Primeval” took the No. 3 spot on the English TV list with 6.7 million views. “Squid Game” Season 2 remained at No. 1 on the Non-English TV list for the fifth consecutive week, grabbing 7.9 million views, while Season 1 claimed the No. 6 spot with 3.1 million views.