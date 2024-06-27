This ‘The Office’ Season 2 Episode Helped Save the Sitcom From Cancellation

Brian Baumgartner, who memorably starred as Kevin Malone on “The Office,” shared that before becoming a smash hit sitcom, the cast were told to clean out their trailers and go home because it wasn’t clear they’d get a full Season 2 order.

“They returned our trailers, and we cleaned them out and we went home, and they were sort of like, ‘Hope we get to do some more [episodes],” Baumgartner recalled after filming the season’s sixth episode before a break.

Baumgartner joined former “Glee” actors Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale on their “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” podcast, which in part recaps and tells behind-the-scenes stories of their Fox musical comedy series. Baumgartner shared his experience playing the beloved accountant and the slow-burn success of the now small-screen classic.

The second season of “The Office,” which consists of 22 episodes, originally stopped filming after six. After that, the actors were sent home with no promise of return. It wasn’t until the the following February that they were greenlit to finish the remaining 16, which were a huge success.

According to Baumgartner the ability to return was mostly thanks to Steve Carrell, who plays the iconic Michael Scott. During the pause in filming, Carrell’s career skyrocketed. He even won his first Golden Globe for best Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy for the the show.

Then, the 10th episode of the season, “Christmas Party,” reached over 10 million viewers when it aired in December 2005.

“That’s when things changed,” he shared. “Like, oh, we’re going to be around for awhile.”

“The Office” ended up being one of the definitive TV comedies of its time and continues to be a coveted streaming property. Baumgartner said the experience was “nuts.”

Despite being off the air for 11 years, the love for the sitcom never died. The continued interest in the series sparked a reboot that is currently in the works. Peacock officially ordered the revival and production is set to start in July. The new show will star Domhnall Gleeson and “White Lotus” breakout Sabrina Impacciatore.

Listen to the full “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” episode here.

“The Office” is available to stream on Peacock.