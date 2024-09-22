The 10 Best The Penguin Actors Across Movies and TV

Colin Farrell is far from the first person to make his mark playing famous Batman rogue The Penguin in HBO’s aptly named new series “The Penguin.”

Of all the superheroes, Batman’s villains are the most recognizable. Among them The Penguin stands as possibly the most recognizable behind only the Joker. That’s led to quite a number of actors getting a crack at the character over the years beginning way back in the mid-60s.

There have been a few one-off performances in TV or animated movies where people lent their voice, but these 10 performers made their mark on the character especially felt. Before you get too deep into “The Penguin,” go back and appreciate the long history of the Batman villain on the big and small screen.