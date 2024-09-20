‘The Penguin’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Matt Reeves’ Gotham?

Gotham is expanding in “The Penguin” and that means a lot of familiar names, but new faces. In some cases, it means new names too.

Premiering on HBO on Thursday, September 19, “The Penguin” takes place just a few weeks after the events of “The Batman,” but centers on crime boss Oz Cobb — better known as the Penguin. With Gotham effectively in ruins, it’s a race to see who can control the streets, and he thinks his time has come.

That becomes a bit harder, though, when Sofia Falcone, daughter of Carmine Falcone, unexpectedly returns from Arkham Asylum.

We won’t spoil anything, but here are the major players you’ll need to keep up with.