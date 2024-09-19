‘The Batman’ Recap: 5 Things to Remember Before ‘The Penguin’

“The Penguin” is upon us, but before we jump back into Gotham City, it’s important to remember where we left off.

The series is a direct spinoff of the 2022 film “The Batman.” The film saw the early days of the Caped Crusader (Robert Pattinson) investigating a number of murders at the hand of The Riddler (Paul Dano), which led him to cross paths with Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell). Oz is a far cry from the legendary Batman villain he’s destined to become, but the film sets up his power grab opportunity.

Oz serves as a lieutenant in the Falcone crime family in the film and the death of the patriarch sets up some room for him to climb. But with a three-hour movie to remember, there’s a lot of information to distill before the HBO show drops.

Here are the most important things to remember from “The Batman” before diving into “The Penguin.”

Many Gotham PD Officers are on the Falcone Payroll

It’s a bit par for the course to have GCPD officers getting handouts under the table from various crime families. Falcone had more than a few on his payroll in “The Batman,” and that’s likely to carry over into the show. It’ll explain why the criminal underground can continue to run amok with such abandon in the show.

Carmine Falcone was a police informant, not Oz

One of the through lines of “The Batman” was the existence of a Gotham PD informant with clear ties to the many crime families in the city. Batman became convinced that Oz – who owned the Iceberg Lounge and served as a lieutenant in the Falcone mob – was informing on the side.

It’s eventually revealed that the informant was the head of the family, Carmine Falcone. His dealings led to mob boss Salvatore Maroni being locked up. Maroni appears in “The Penguin,” played by Clancy Brown.

The Riddler flooded Gotham City

The climax of “The Batman” saw The Riddler (Paul Dano) using a number of strategically placed car bombs near Gotham’s seawalls, which led to much of the city flooding. “The Penguin” picks up not long after the film’s events, so much of the city is still reeling from the death and destruction caused by the attack. It leads to many residents losing their homes and being displaced, which means more stressors for the police and city officials and less focus on the crime happening.

Carmine Falcone’s death left a power vacuum

Falcone’s arrest didn’t last long. While taking his perp walk, The Riddler killed the crime boss with a sniper shot. Falcone’s death leaves a major power vacuum in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

That opening is the crux of “The Penguin.” No longer satisfied with being a lieutenant for the Falcone family, Oz decides to start making moves to climb the power ladder. In “The Batman,” we saw an Oz that was good at his job but also the butt of a lot of jokes. The series will show his eventual rise into the manipulative villain fans are waiting for.

Selina Kyle is Falcone’s illegitimate child – but his other kids appear in “The Penguin”

One of the many twists in the final hour of “The Batman” was the reveal that Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) was Carmine Falcone’s illegitimate daughter. Although it’s unlikely we’ll see Catwoman in “The Penguin,” the show will feature Falcone’s two legitimate kids. Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) returns to the family business after a stint in Arkham at the beginning of the series. We’ll also meet Carmine’s son Alberto (Michael Zegen), who’s next in line to take over after his father’s death.