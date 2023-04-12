‘The Penguin': First Footage From Colin Farrell’s ‘The Batman’ Spin-Off Series Teases the Villain’s Rise to Power (Video)

Max has released the first footage from Colin Farrell’s “The Penguin,” a spinoff series from 2021’s “The Batman,” which teases the DC villain’s rise to power.

The series from Warner Bros. television and DC Studios is currently in production.

“You got to ask yourself, what kind of life do I want?” The Penguin says in the trailer. “The world ain’t built for guys like us.”

“That is why we gotta take whatever we decide.”

The previously announced cast includes Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.

The first look at the eight-episode DC Studios drama series was revealed on Wednesday during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, as well as Craig Zobel, who directs the first two episodes.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “The Penguin” is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer under the 6th & Idaho banner, with Rafi Crohn as co-executive producer.