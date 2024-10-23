‘The Penguin’ Showrunner ‘Completely Respects’ John Turturro’s Decision to Skip HBO Spinoff Due to Violence Against Women

“The Penguin” showrunner Lauren LeFranc “completely respects” John Turturro’s choice not to reprise the role of Carmine Calcone in “The Batman” spinoff series because of violence.

Turturro, who played the mob boss in the Matt Reeves film, told Variety that along with scheduling conflicts, he also didn’t have a draw to return for the HBO series because “in the show, there was a lot of violence towards women, and that’s not my thing.” He was replaced in a flashback episode by Mark Strong.

“I completely respect an actor who doesn’t want to take on a role for whatever their personal reasons,” LeFranc told TheWrap. “I only want people to join our show who are excited and want to further the story we’re trying to tell. I think Mark Strong did a really fantastic job. He made the character his own and also really honored what John Turturro did.”

“To my knowledge it was due to scheduling conflicts,” she added.

Carmine Falcone’s violence, particularly toward women, looms large in “The Batman” as well as “The Penguin.” Turturro said the violence in the film “happens off-screen. It’s scarier that way.” LeFranc said she had talks with “The Batman” director Matt Reeves about the character’s violent streaks and how the show “deepened” what was already established in the film.

“Carmine in the movie killed Selina Kyle’s mother and then does try to actively kill Selina, and also kills Annika – Selina’s friend,” LeFranc said. “I think it’s been established, and Matt and I are in agreement on this, that Carmine’s a very violent man and has a violent streak against women.”

Falcone — played by Strong — appeared in an flashback heavy episode detailing his daughter Sofia’s (Cristin Milioti) time in Arkham Asylum. In the episode, it was revealed the mafia boss strangled his wife and Sofia’s mother Isabella. Years later, Falcone continued to strangle women he’d had relations with at the 44 Below club and staging their deaths like hangings. Eventually, he pinned the murders on his daughter Sofia which put her in Arkham. That’s how she earned the nickname The Hangman.

“The Penguin” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streams on Max.