‘The Penguin’ Flies High on Streaming Top 10 | Charts

Don’t let anyone say crime doesn’t pay, because it’s clearly enough to drive a program to the top of the streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. “The Penguin,” the Max gangster series about DC Comics’ bird-like crime boss (and famous Batman nemesis), remains at No. 1 for the second consecutive week.

It’s followed by a show about horrific real-world crime, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.” This Netflix series uses actors to tell the infamous story of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents. It is the second season of Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” series, which focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in its first season.