‘The Penguin’ Premiere Rules the Streaming Roost With More Viewers Than ‘House of the Dragon’ | Chart

Since July, the most-watched streaming program on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report has fallen into one of two buckets. Either it’s been a big-budget Max series built around popular IP or it’s been a Netflix release.

This week, the former reigns supreme as “The Penguin,” a spin-off from the 2022 film “The Batman,” sits atop the chart for the week of Sept. 16 to 22. The series’ first episode drew 3.2 million households over the first four days it was available on Max.

That’s even better viewership than Max’s last big hit this year, “House of the Dragon.” The first episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off drew 2.8