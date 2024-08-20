‘Picture of Dorian Gray’ Modern TV Adaptation in the Works at Netflix

Netflix is in the process of adapting “The Picture of Dorian Gray” into a modern TV series, TheWrap has learned.

The show, titled “The Grays,” will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with “The Girls on the Bus” showrunner and EP Rina Mimoun serving as showrunner and executive producer, according to an individual with knowledge. Katie Rose Rogers (“Supergirl,” “Fellow Travelers”) will write the series.

As the team modernizes the Oscar Wilde novel, the series will center on siblings Basil and Dorian Gray as “The Grays” tackles the classic’s themes through the eyes of the modern beauty industry, according to Deadline, who first reported the news.

Representatives for Warner Bros. Television and Netflix declined to comment.

Mimoun and Rogers will executive produce the series alongside Rogers’ brother, Robbie Rogers, with whom she worked on “Fellow Travelers” and who has served as a producer on “All American” and an EP on “All American: Homecoming.”

Additional executive producers include Lee Toland Krieger, who is set to direct the series, as well as Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti (also Robbie’s husband), Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman.

Published in April 1891, “The Picture of Dorian Gray” centers on Dorian Gray, who is swayed by the hedonistic views of Lord Henry Wotton, which lead him to sell his soul for the promise of eternal youth and beauty. The deal ensures that Dorian never ages, while a portrait of him, painted by his friend, Basil, who is infatuated with him, will feel time’s impacts.

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” has been the subject of several adaptations, including a 1945 film, which starred George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield and Donna Reed, and earned Angela Lansbury an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Sibyl Vane. Ben Barnes and Colin Firth starred in the 2009 film “Dorian Gray.”