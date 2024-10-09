‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Returns for Season 3 in November

Reneé Rapp may no longer be a series regular for “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” but she’s popping up in the first teaser for Season 3. The Max comedy officially returns Nov. 21. New episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and run through Jan. 23.

The first teaser for this upcoming season starts with Bela (Amrit Kaur) enthusiastically filming her roommates. “Oh my god, a double walk of shame? I need to record this historic moment in our suite. Say ‘d–ked down’ on three!”

As Kimberley (Pauline Chalamet) happily complies, Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) sternly says, “Absolutely not.” That’s the fun-loving tone that carries throughout this initial teaser full of group hugs and parties. As Bela commits to hooking up with the school mascot, Kimberly swipes right on Whitney’s dad.

Though Rapp only appears sporadically, every time she does it’s classic Leighton. During the roughly minute long teaser, she takes a shot, hugs her friends and gives some seriously judgmental looks. Watch the video below:

In addition to Chalamet, Scott and Kaur, Season 3 stars Christopher Meyer as Canaan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Lila and Renika Williams as Willow. This 10-episode season will also add Gracie Lawrence as Kacey and Mia Rodgers as Taylor.

Last season ended with some big upsets for these roommates. After cheating on Eric (Mekki Leeper) to get ahead professionally, Bela had to face the consequences of her actions. To make matters worse, she was also fired from The Foxy, the comedy newspaper she founded, for spearheading a questionable article and telling an aspiring comedy writer to quit. Meanwhile, Kimberly kissed Whitney’s ex Canaan, causing Whitney to back out of their plan to live together. Instead, Whitney decided to move into the Kappa house, the same sorority Leighton left before reuniting with her ex, Alicia. Whatever happens next, it’s sure to be as messy as it is heart-warming.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, who also serves as the series’ showrunner. The Max comedy is executive produced by Kaling, Noble and Howard Klein. Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.