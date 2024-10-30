‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 Trailer: The Roommates ‘Step Up Their Game’ for Sophomore Year

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” are back for sophomore year, and the roommates are stepping up their game.

In the trailer for Season 3, which debuts Nov. 21 on Max, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and their friends return to Essex and find themselves even more impressed with their peers.

“Is it just me or did a bunch of guys have a major glow up this summer?” Ilia Isorelýs Paulino’s Lila asks the girls in the trailer. “I mean, look at Skinny Greg — now he’s Thick Greg!”

The guys aren’t the only ones moving on up, as the ladies are also determined to take the next step in their college journey. “This is sophomore year — gotta step up our game,” Bela says in the clip, while Kimberly adds, “I’ve chosen courses that should lead to becoming a Supreme Court justice by the age of 53.”

Between soccer, school and some social extracurricular activities, however, Whitney admits to the girls she’s felt overwhelmed lately, which tracks as Kimberly catches her taking an espresso bean like a pill.

Rapp is still present in the Season 3 trailer despite dropping down from a series regular to a recurring character, and the trailer also gives a sneak peek at new series regulars Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers, whose character gives Bela some sass about her 1.8 GPA.

Series regulars for Season 3 include Chalamet, Kaur, Scott, Paulino, Lawrence, Rodgers, Christopher Meyer and Renika Williams. Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble created the series, with Noble serving as showrunner. Kaling and Noble also EP alongside Howard Klein for the series, which is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The 10-episode third season of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” returns Thursday, Nov. 21 and will release one new episode weekly at 9:00 p.m. ET through Jan. 23, 2025, on Max.