Jimmy Fallon Says Trump and Biden Look Like ‘Two Guys in a Sauna Who Have No Problem Rocking an Open Robe’

Jimmy Fallon wasn’t alone in mocking sitting President Joe Biden’s meeting with incoming President Donald Trump. But he did zero in on the distracting fire that framed the moment more than most.

“That fire was lit to represent how this meeting was hell for the both of them,” Fallon joked on Wednesday night. He then sarcastically called the location a “great idea.”

“When you have a huge open flame, you want to bring in one guy who’s all hairspray and one guy who’s all wax,” he continued. Fallon then asked to see the photo again as his studio audience giggled. “They look like the two guys in the sauna who have no problem rocking an open robe.”

Fallon also took some swings at Trump’s announced picks for his cabinet, zeroing in on “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth, who has been tapped to be Secretary of Defense.

“Whew, I was worried that Trump wouldn’t take this seriously,” Fallon deadpanned. “When he heard, Sean Hannity called and said, ‘Did what we have mean nothing to you?’” That last bit was accompanied by a surprising burst of emotion from the late night host that wouldn’t have felt out of place in a rom-com.

Fallon then showed off some of Hegseth’s expertise, playing a clip of the Fox host throwing an axe outside of the company’s Newscorp headquarters in New York. In the clip, Hegseth completely misses the target as the axe flies over the practice board and out of sight.

“Don’t worry. A guy standing behind the target caught the axe with his face,” Fallon said. The NBC talent also mocked Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy for heading what’s been called the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Who knows more about wasting a ton of money than the guy who spent $44 billion buying Twitter?” Fallon asked. Watch the full monologue above.