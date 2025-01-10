‘The Traitors’ Season 3: Who Are the Traitors and the Faithfuls?

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Traitors” Season 3, Episodes 1-3.

“The Traitors” is back for season of treachery with a new group of reality royalty.

Hosted again by Alan Cumming, “The Traitors” Season 3 welcomes a new group of celebrities to Scotland’s Ardross Castle, prompting game players from “Big Brother” and “Survivor” to mix and mingle with reality stars from “The Bachelor” and “Real Housewives” franchise, among others.

During a blindfolded roundtable, three contestants were singled out as traitors: Bob the Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Carolyn Wiger (“Survivor”) and Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”).

Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” (Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The Peacock series shook things up when Cumming welcomed “Survivor” star Rob Mariano, also known as Boston Rob, to the castle as a traitor at the end of Episode 1. Before entering the castle, Cumming previously given players the opportunity to welcome in Mariano into the game with the option to eliminate another player, though no one took him up on it, leading Mariano to come into the castle with a vengeance.

Additionally, “The Traitors” brought in two additional contestants in Episode 2 — “Big Brother” alum Derrick Levasseur and “The Challenge” star Wes Bergmann — both of whom were dubbed as faithfuls.

See below for the full list of traitors and faithfuls for “The Traitors” Season 3.

Who are the Season 3 Traitors?

Bob the Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Carolyn Wiger (“Survivor”)

Danielle Reyes (“Big Brother”)

Rob Mariano (“Survivor” and “Deal or No Deal Island”) – Added at end of Episode 1

Who are the Faithfuls?

Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”)

Britney Haynes (“Big Brother”)

Chanel Ayan (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”)

Ciara Miller (“Summer House”)

Dolores Catania (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)

Dorinda Medley (“The Real Housewives of New York City”)

Dylan Efron (“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”)

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”)

Jeremy Collins (“Survivor”)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal family)

Nikki Garcia (professional wrestler)

Robyn Dixon (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”)

Tony Vlachos (“Survivor”)

Wells Adams (“Bachelor in Paradise”)

Derrick Levasseur (“Big Brother”) – Added in Episode 2

Wes Bergmann (“The Challenge”) – Added in Episode 2

The first three episodes of Season 3 are now streaming on Peacock. New episodes of “The Traitors” Season 3 will drop every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.