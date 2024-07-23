‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Kamala Harris’ Candidacy Has ‘Obama-Level Energy’ | Video

“The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin may still be a Republican, but even she thinks Vice President Kamala Harris might have what it takes to win the presidential election this year. According to the ABC host, Harris has “Obama-level energy.”

During Tuesday’s episode of the talk show, the women first called out GOP politicians for claiming that Harris was a “DEI hire,” and discrediting her actual qualifications. Farah Griffin echoed that sentiment, marveling at how MAGA supporters are “in full-blown meltdown right now.”

“I don’t really know why, because they have known that she was running since 2020,” she said. “She’s been on the ticket, they even used this line of ‘A vote for Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris,’ but they don’t know what play to run.”

Farah Griffin then noted that the GOP is opting to run all of their “worst plays that they can,” and argued that it will likely galvanize huge voter blocks. But, more than anything, the “View” host was impressed by how quickly and effectively the Harris campaign has started, well, campaigning.

“I am blown away by her digital operation. She’s had 24 hours to stand this up; she’s all over TikTok, she has turned things that seem cringey into making her seem cool.”

She continued, “Like, this feels Obama-level energy, and Trump world’s not ready for it.”

Host Joy Behar agreed, adding that she loves Harris’ energy. You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video below.

VP HARRIS SECURES MAJORITY OF DELEGATES: After Vice Pres. Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and hit the campaign trail on Monday, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/Bh7z5QTbSQ — The View (@TheView) July 23, 2024

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.