Though there were plenty of showstopping moments at this year’s Oscars ceremony, there was one attendee that arguably stole more hearts than anyone: Messi, the canine star of “Anatomy of a Fall.” Even “The View” host Ana Navarro praised the pup on Monday morning, for being “better behaved than Will Smith.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed their feelings on Sunday night’s show and, for the most part, agreed that it was great. Each had their own favorite moment — though they unanimously agreed Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” was great — and Navarro joked that it was nice that nothing overly unexpected happened.

“I thought it was pretty ho-hum, but good, right?” she said. “Nobody got slapped, nobody got — I mean, it was like … normalcy is back!”

As each host took a turn running down her favorites, Sunny Hostin made sure to cap her list off with Messi, calling him “the breakout star” of the entire show.

“I started thinking maybe they should have, like, a stuntman award definitely, and they should definitely have like a pet, animal award,” Hostin said.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was quick to mention that awards like that do exist, just outside the Oscars (though momentum has been gaining for adding a stunt category at the Oscars). Nonetheless, she took Hostin’s point.

Navarro readily agreed with the love for Messi, joining many online in marveling at how well trained the canine actor is.

“That dog was better behaved than Will Smith!” she joked, earning an audible round of “ohs” from the audience.

MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS OF 2024 OSCARS: From the fashion and host Jimmy Kimmel to the performances and wins, #TheVIew co-hosts weigh in with their favorite moments from Sunday night. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/itCccFyq0j — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2024

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.