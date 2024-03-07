Punchlines don’t always land on “The View,” but host Joy Behar had herself a winner on Thursday morning, when she joked about Donald Trump’s fitness. The joke landed so strongly, in fact, that Behar took a moment to literally take a small bow on stage.

The joke came as the women were once again debating whether or not President Biden should debate Trump ahead of the 2024 election, and for her part, Behar was split.

“On the one hand, I think that, you know, they should debate, that Biden will wipe the floor with him,” she said. “Or Biden should just challenge him to push-ups.”

When that idea earned a laugh from the audience, Behar took it one further, speculating on when Trump has actually done a push-up.

“The last time Trump did a push-up, he was on top of Stormy Daniels, OK?” she joked.

The punchline earned a massive response, with audible “ohs” from the audience. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin was stunned, covering her eyes, while Sunny Hostin took a pointed drink from her mug at that moment. Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg merely looked on with a smile, not betraying their true reactions.

And with that, Joy Behar stood up from her chair and took a moment to do a small curtsy-bow, relishing the reaction from the crowd. She then got back on topic though.

“But on the other hand, why does Joe Biden have to lower himself to even be on the same stage with this criminal, this 91-times indicted, sexual harasser,” she questioned.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.