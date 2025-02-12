‘The View’: Whoopi Has to Calm Audience Chanting for Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts stopped by “The View” on Wednesday morning, and he was greeted by a pretty raucous crowd. In fact, the audience was so excited to chant for him that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to pause and settle them herself.

As Hurts took the stage, he was first met by thunderous applause, with Whoopi telling the audience “Get up if you’re able to.” But, as he sat down, the crowd began chanting “MVP,” which surprised and delighted the ABC hosts.

After a few seconds, the chanting died down — but only briefly.

As Whoopi tried to start the conversation, the crowd attempted to start another chant. She quickly tamped that down, reminding them that “it’s only an hour show.”

At that, the interview finally began, with host Joy Behar admitting she doesn’t know much of anything about football, and Alyssa Farah Griffin joking that she began cheering for the Eagles when the score hit 27-0.

After they returned from a commercial break, the ABC hosts then took turns catching touchdown passes from Hurts — yes, really. Executive producer Brian Teta played defense.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.