‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Biden Administration ‘Needs to Be Ready to Secure the Capitol’ if Trump Loses

If Donald Trump loses once again in November, his former staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn’t expect him to go quietly. In fact, the host of “The View” thinks the Biden administration needs to have defensive plays ready to go if that’s the case.

During Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the women scoffed at Trump’s assertion that there was a peaceful transfer of power when he lost in 2020. That particular notion came in response to him being asked whether he’d commit now to a peaceful transfer of power in November, should he lose again, which he didn’t actually answer.

Instead, the former president parroted the talking point he and his allies have started using, saying that there technically was a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20 of 2020, while just ignoring the events of Jan. 6.

“There has been a total rewriting and whitewashing of January 6th,” Farah Griffin marveled. “Because I remember the days afterward; Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, ‘I’m done with him, we’re through with this guy, he should be impeached, we should invoke the 25th amendment.’”

She continued, “They all knew what they saw and they completely changed their tune when Donald Trump showed that he’s still got some power, and he’s still got some support, because it’s more politically advantageous to them.”

At that, Farah Griffin offered a direct message, adding that both the Biden administration and the Harris campaign need to be prepared for another tantrum from Trump and his supporters if the GOP loses.

“If he loses, do you guys honestly think, ‘This time he’ll take it like a man and just concede and move on?’” she asked. “No! [Biden] needs to be ready. [Trump’s] going to try to do a fake electors scheme, he’s going to try to steal the election and the Biden administration needs to be ready to secure the capitol and state capitols.”

