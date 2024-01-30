Conservative media figures continue to stress about Taylor Swift and the impact she could have on the 2024 election, and on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” had a good laugh at that. But, speaking more seriously, the women argued that this is a “dumber political fight” than usual.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics discussion, moderator Whoopi Goldberg breathlessly set up the topic in a mockingly serious tone, before playing a supercut of clips from hosts including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more, all complaining about how “she should be a total conservative.”

Whoopi wondered why Swift seems to be “triggering everybody” but, for host Alyssa Farah Griffin, “this is my Roman Empire,” and she had simple advice for these people: “they need to calm down is what they need to do.”

“I cannot think of a dumber political fight to pick than one with the Swifties,” she said. “We are a force of nature. We create earthquakes when we go to her shows.”

At that, host Sunny Hostin chimed in to clarify that Farah Griffin was in fact including herself when she used the word “we,” which she was. Farah Griffin was more baffled though by the fact that conservatives seem to think Swift is suddenly a problem, given her history.

“Taylor Swift has long championed democratic causes, and it’s never personally offended me in any way,” Farah Griffin added. “She came out in 2020 and said ‘We need to beat Trump.’ She came out after the Dobbs decision. She hasn’t been quiet about her politics.”

RIGHT-WING MEDIA FLOATS TAYLOR SWIFT CONSPIRACY THEORIES: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on conservative media's warning of how the pop superstar is a major factor in the 2024 election. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ZE72JHwPpF — The View (@TheView) January 30, 2024

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.