The women of “The View” wasted no time in celebrating the fact that Donald Trump has been ordered to pay more than $83 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her, trolling him from the second the ABC talk show started on Monday.

Typically, the hosts walk onto the stage with the show’s theme song playing in the background. On special occasions — most often one of the ladies’ birthdays — the song changes, and is usually a favorite of one of the hosts. But on Monday, their walkout song was “For the Love of Money,” by The O’Jays. Of course, that song is best known as the theme song for Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice.”

And, if you were wondering if that was a deliberate trolling of the man, considering the verdict over the weekend, you’d be right. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg owned up to it immediately.

You can watch the moment in the video below.

#WhoopiGoldberg: “We just walked out to The O'Jays ‘For The Love of Money,’ which is the theme song of ‘The Apprentice,’ and that's connected to the fact that you-know-who has to pay money, money, money, money… $83.3 million." pic.twitter.com/NnkpT2mwZx — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2024

“We just walked out to The O’Jays’ ‘For the Love of Money,’ which is the theme song of ‘The Apprentice.’ And that’s connected to the fact that You-Know-Who has to pay money, money money, money! Money!” Whoopi sang.

“And you know, if he had just shut his mouth, he’d have been dealing with $5 million dollars,” she continued. “But this is what happens when you got a hard head and a soft behind.”

The moderator conceded that the verdict is a serious one, based on serious actions by Trump — he was found liable for both defamation and sexual battery of E. Jean Carroll — but didn’t feel terrible having “a little fun” with it, because “this is a self-inflicted wound.”

Her cohosts largely agreed, calling out Trump’s “lack of impulse control” that led to much of the $83.3 million being punitive damages. But, on the whole, they were thrilled to see him face hefty consequences.

“I thoroughly enjoyed this because I really feel it’s E Jean Carroll kind of speaking on behalf and standing up on behalf of all the people who have been abused or bullied or assaulted by Donald Trump,” host Ana Navarro said.

“And you know, he boasted about grabbing women by the hoo-ha,” she continued. “Well, the women grabbed back. And E Jean Carroll grabbed him by the pocket, which is what hurts him the most.”

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin was interested in seeing how Trump acts from here on out.

“I’m very interested to see this, knowing Donald Trump personally,” she said. “I think he’s feeling like the walls are closing in. I think this was the first real consequences seen in some some time. I think also the fact, frankly, that Nikki Haley is actually finally going after him in a real way — you’re gonna see him start to spiral. And on top of that, I truly believe he’s in a bit of decline.”

TRUMP ORDERED TO PAY E. JEAN CARROLL $83.3 MILLION: #TheView co-hosts react to Friday's verdict and E. Jean Carroll vowing to use the money on "something Donald Trump hates." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/FfHqjIGwwd — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2024

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.