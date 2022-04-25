‘The View’ Hosts Slam Ron DeSantis’ ‘Anti-American’ Moves Against Disney: ‘Bigotry Is on the Ballot’

“The View” returned from Spring Break this week and wasted no time in catching up on what’s happened in the days that they were gone — including Ron DeSantis revoking Disney’s special tax district privileges and self-governing abilities.

DeSantis signed the measure into law on Friday, marking the latest move by the Governor who has repeatedly railed against “woke corporations.” It was widely viewed as retaliation to Disney over their objections to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

To kick off the discussion on Monday, “View” host Ana Navarro admitted that though she originally supported DeSantis when he became Florida’s governor, she’s lost faith in him and is “really bothered” by his actions against Disney.

“I don’t understand, though, how you can call yourself a pro-business, pro-freedom of speech, small government, against canceling conservative, if you want to cancel one of the major corporations in Florida for freely speaking their mind in protection of their employees,” Navarro said.

She also pointed out how the bill primarily targets Disney, which is definitely not the only company to have a special tax district in the state.

“There are 1,844 special taxing districts in Florida. And so it was to penalize and take revenge against Disney for having dared cross a pet legislative cause of theirs, and that is wrong,” Navarro added. “It’s anti-American, it’s what happens in Venezuela, it’s what happens in Nicaragua, it does not happen in the United States.”

At that, host Sunny Hostin jumped in, getting into exactly why she thinks it’s happening.

“I can explain why it’s happening. It’s because bigotry is on the ballot when it comes to Ron DeSantis, right? I mean that’s what this is about. It’s not anti-Disney, it’s anti-Black, it’s anti-gay, it’s anti-LGBTQ+ community, and for some reason, the Republican base responds to it.”