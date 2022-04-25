‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5 Reunion Set for May Premiere Date

“Selling Sunset” is getting a reunion special.

Netflix announced Monday that the reunion — the show’s first — will premiere May 5 on the streamer.

“Queer Eye’s” Tan France moderates the reunion.

The new season of the show, about the realtors of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, debuted its fifth season on April 22.

“Selling Sunset” follows the female realtors who work at The Oppenheim Group. “They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market … and each other,” per a logline from Netflix.

The series stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan and new O Group realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

Adam DiVello is the show’s executive producer.

The show is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.