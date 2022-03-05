“Selling Sunset” realtor Christine Quinn reported an attempted armed – and unsuccessful — break-in at her Los Angeles home early Friday morning. The suspects were caught on surveillance video, and she’s asking for your help in identifying them.

The Wrap has reached out to LAPD for the status of the investigation.

“We were sleeping and we woke up to noises and the noises started getting louder and louder and we didn’t know what was going on,” she said in an Instagram video. “We immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom, which is 4 feet, right here. There was two armed robbers breaking our glass window and our windows are so strong and we have such good security in the house that they weren’t able to get in.”

Quinn immediately called the police and went into her 10-month-old son’s bedroom, locking the door until the officers arrived.

“The cops were here instantly, and because the robbers were unable to break into our house or any of our windows because they’re double-, triple-paned windows — I mean, we take very serious precautions — they decided to leave and they left,” Quinn continued. “I’m going to send photos from our security footage. If anyone knows these people, please immediately let me know.”

Quinn posted a photo of a suspect from her security cameras to her Instagram story, asking anyone who can identify them to do so and tell her who they are.

“This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we’re laying in bed and there are two armed men were watching on cameras literally four feet from me and my baby’s sleeping very close to us,” she said.

This attempted robbery comes following a recent surge of crime in LA, specifically against reality stars and celebrities.

“I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in LA. It’s happening all the time and I don’t know what would have happened if they would have been able to get through that glass because they would have reached our bedroom, and they would have probably shot us. So, I want you guys to know be really safe out there,” Quinn added.

