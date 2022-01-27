crime la private security

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (Photo illustration by TheWrap / Getty Images)

As Violent Crime in L.A. Rises, Demand for Private Security Among the Wealthy Soars

by | January 27, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

Los Angeles at a Crossroads: Even people in gated communities want more protection against “a steady drumbeat of uncertainty”

The rich and famous in Los Angeles are increasingly relying on private security to help protect their families and their homes amid rising violent crime in the Los Angeles area, security professionals say.

“We’ve been getting calls left and right from Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Woodland Hills — all these nice high-premiere areas, nice neighborhoods. Individuals that say, ‘Can I get a security guard to stay overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. just to make sure they’re parked in my driveway in a marked vehicle to deter trespassers and burglars?’” Ray Nomair, CEO of Los Angeles-based OnGuard Inc., told TheWrap.

Brenda Gazzar

