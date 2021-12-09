Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has opened up about how she’s healing after she was the victim of a home-invasion robbery in October.

Kemsley, speaking on the red carpet to People earlier this week at the People’s Choice Awards, said she’s doing what she can to move forward mentally but that it hasn’t been easy.

“There’s deep, deep trauma,” Kemsley said. “I am taking [it] day by day, but I’m doing therapy and doing all of the things I need to do to try to come up on the other side.”

“I’m trying to put one foot in front of the other. There are some days that are easier. Some that are harder, but I’m working through the trauma, you know, and trying to do the best I can,” she added.

Last month, a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to TheWrap the home-invasion robbery occurred at 10:50 p.m. at 17000 Adlon Road in the Encino Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is where the fashion designer and Bravo celebrity lives with her family.

The Kemsley home robbery was part of a surge in crime around Los Angeles that most recently included the shooting death of Jackie Avant. The trend has raised fear in the entertainment industry, put many neighborhoods on high alert and prompted local authorities to step up resources.

In the Kemsley case, the DailyMail reported that three men broke into the house and robbed her of various valuables during the Oct. 27 event. According to a statement obtained by People, Kemsley and her children were not physically harmed during the intrusion, but some valuables were taken.

“The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck,” the release read.