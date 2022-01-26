Leaving LA Series Composite

Crime, Homelessness, High Taxes: Why Hollywood Big Shots Like Ryan Kavanaugh Are Fleeing L.A.

by | January 26, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Los Angeles at a Crossroads: ”A growing chorus of Hollywood executives are talking about leaving the city,“ one entertainment industry insider tells TheWrap

Ryan Kavanaugh, founder and CEO of the video-sharing app Triller, grew up in Los Angeles — Brentwood to be precise. But now he’s ready to pack his bags and move his family and his business headquarters to Florida.

For Kavanaugh, such a major move represents a mix of concerns — including being closer to his parents, who already left Brentwood for a penthouse condo in the Sunshine State in January. In an interview with TheWrap, Kavanaugh said the main reason he’s ready to leave is his increasing disillusionment with L.A.’s rising crime, homelessness and what he considers California’s anti-business policies that are driving him away from the place he has called home for 47 years.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

