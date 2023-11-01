Elvis Presley’s hips may have been a cause for swooning amongst young women at the height of his fame but, for “The View” host Joy Behar, he actually inspired fear. The ABC host admitted on Wednesday that she was “very scared” of him when she was growing up.

The admission came as “Priscilla” director Sofia Coppola stopped by the show, and regaled the women with everything she learned from Priscilla Presley’s book, as well as working with her. As the discussion went on, the women at the table marveled at just how famous Elvis truly was at the peak of his career.

“I was scared of him when I was a child,” Behar admitted. When host Sara Haines asked if it was specifically his hips that Behar was afraid of, she noted that they were certainly part of it.

“He was very sexual, whereas James Dean was not. So I liked [Dean] better,” Behar said. “I was scared. There was something — the sexual vibe of Elvis was out there, big time.”

Behar added that it wasn’t just her, joking that she and her friends literally used to bundle up and cower whenever they discussed the singer. She wouldn’t expound any further.

“Priscilla” is out now in select theaters, and will go wide on November 3.