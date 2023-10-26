After three weeks, multiple votes and multiple candidates, Rep. Mike Johnson was elected by Republicans to be the next House speaker on Wednesday. And though many have joked about how “boring” and generic he looks, “The View” host Joy Behar is actually pretty mad about that.

That’s because, despite the fact that he’s mostly unknown — even among his own colleagues — Johnson is actually a pretty far-right congressman. The New York Times even went so far as to dub him “the most important architect of the Electoral College objections” when it came to certifying the presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

To explain exactly who Johnson is, “The View” pulled up clips of some of Johnson’s moments in Congress, in which he indeed advocated to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and absurdly asked a female doctor “if a child is halfway delivered out of the birth canal, is it permissible to have an abortion?”

“Here’s the thing. He looks mild mannered. Yeah, he has the glasses,” Behar said, trailing off. “But at least Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan have the decency to look evil. This guy is like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Just watch him. Mild mannered — anti-abortion, anti-LGBT, anti-climate change. He’s a big taker of fossil fuel money.”

From there, Behar turned her ire on the Republican party at large, calling them out for electing someone who is so much further right than most average voters.

“The hubris of these Republicans to go against the will of the American people,” she said angrily. “American people are all in women’s rights, gay rights, climate change — things happening to fix the environment so that we don’t all die on this planet or drown on this planet. That’s what I call hubris, because they are not listening to the American people. And next year, we’re going to fix you.”

You can watch Behar’s full comments on “The View” in the video above.